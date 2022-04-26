Ontario is planning to relocate the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) head office from Toronto to London. The province says this move is part of a new Community Jobs Initiative to save taxpayer dollars while bringing good jobs and economic development to more communities.

Most of Ontario’s over 150 government agencies are located in downtown Toronto. The Community Jobs Initiative will ensure provincial agencies are not concentrated in Toronto’s downtown core, according to officials.

“With 76% of the office space occupied by our provincial agencies located in downtown Toronto, relocating them from some of the most expensive real estate in the world will not only save millions of taxpayers’ dollars but also grow our regional economies,” said Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano. “We’re getting this done by leveraging the government’s existing real estate holdings across Ontario and taking advantage of reduced rental costs in smaller communities.”

Currently, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act requires the WSIB head office to be located in Toronto with some of the more expensive real estate costs in the country. The WSIB head office has over 600,000 square feet at an annual cost of over $30 million and is the only government agency with a geographic restriction for its head office embedded in legislation. To enact this move, the Ford government intends to amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act.

In 2019, the provincial government commissioned an independent review of the Board’s operations. The review’s report recommended the WSIB evaluate its properties to explore opportunities to decentralize and save money to better serve clients.