SPORTSTENNISWORLD

WTA Tour: China’s Zhang Shuai fails to reach semifinals at Nottingham Open

NewsWire
0
0

China’s top-ranked women’s singles tennis player Zhang Shuai lost her quarterfinal match against Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-3 in the Nottingham Open.

Zhang, 33, was runner-up in the tournament last year and started this year’s campaign in the grass-court event as the fourth seed in the women’s singles.

After passing the first two rounds, the world No. 41 from China failed to reach the semifinal on Friday as she was broken four times by the world No. 60 Martincova from the Czech Republic, reports Xinhua.

Martincova’s opponent in the semifinal will be Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match.

The other semifinal will be played between American Alison Riske and Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland.

Riske reached the last four with a fine fight back after losing the first set, beating local star Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Viktorija Golubic sent Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia packing 6-3, 6-4 in the other quarterfinal.

20220611-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh agrees to stage all 5 T20s vs Australia in Dhaka

    Kohli doesn’t get rattled, stays with own shots: Rashid

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

    Play without fear & convert PCs, women hockey Olympians tell Rani...