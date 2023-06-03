SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

WTC Final: County Championship stint will be very helpful leading into clash against India, says Marnus Labuschagne

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne is confident his time at playing the County Championship for Glamorgan this year will prove to be very helpful for him ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, set to happen from June 7-11 at The Oval.

Labuschagne has been in England for the last two months with an eye to acclimatise to the conditions for the WTC final and upcoming Ashes series through his stint at Glamorgan, amassing 504 runs, including two centuries.

“I have been coming back for five years now. It is just part of my normal routine of coming here. I love coming here, I love playing County cricket, I love the team at Glamorgan, I enjoy it so much otherwise I wouldn’t be coming back. It just helps that this year is a Test Championship Final and Ashes year so it is very helpful for leading into the series,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ICC.

Labuschagne is aiming to produce a better performance at number three in a country which gave a new lease of life to his Test career by coming over as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith at Lord’s in 2019.

“Naturally, anyone that is batting No.3 for Australia is going to have responsibility. Even in 2019 (last time in England for Ashes) it was my responsibility, it was my job to score runs and if I didn’t score runs they would find someone else to do my job and I don’t think that changes. It is about finding ways to score runs and contribute to the side in as many games as I can,” he added.

Labuschagne enters the one-off clash against India at The Oval as the top-ranked Test batter. He managed only one half-century during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India away from home as Australia lost the series 2-1.

“Two months ago we played against India, so in terms of seeing them and knowing their actions and what they do we are pretty clear on that. With the Dukes ball in their hand they are going to be able to showcase their skills a lot more,” he concluded.

20230603-112603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: All eyes on Dubai as India, Pakistan gear...

    Cummins sends Covid relief to UNICEF, not to PM CARES fund

    2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; take unassailable...

    Karthik leaves fans entertained on commentary-box debut