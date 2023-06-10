Deputed to address the end of play media conference on behalf of the Indian team after Day 4 of the World Test Championship final against Australia, veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressed confidence about the outcome of the match.

He maintained: “Everyone in the dressing room believes 100 per cent that we will win tomorrow. 280 runs (which is what India need to win the Test on Day 5) is not a big score. We need to focus on our batting and play ball by ball.”

Sent out for the same duty by the Australians, all-rounder Cameron Green countered: “It will be crucial to keep our nerve. One or two wickets and we are back on top.”

About the pitch, he remarked, “We feel there is a lot in there.”

India were 164 for three at stumps at the end of Day 4, requiring another 280 runs to lift the crown in cricket’s most prestigious championship.

Virat Kohli and Ajinky Rahane are still unbeaten.

Asked to comment on the catch he took at gully to dismiss Shubman Gill, Green stated: “At that moment, I thought I had caught it cleanly and the third umpire agreed.”

Shami’s view was: “This is the World Test Championship final. They (the umpires) could have taken a little more time, zoomed in (with the replay) a bit more. But it’s part of the game.”

20230610-235204