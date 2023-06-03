SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

NewsWire
0
0

Star Australian batter David Warner feels that the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be played as a three-Test series instead of a one-off game.

Australia will take on India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11.

‘I think it’s great. I have been — I won’t say critical — but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We’ve all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation,’ Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

‘It’s a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It’s great and we’re excited for that,’ he added.

However, it is unlikely that Warner’s wish will become reality anytime soon, due to an increasingly cramped calendar.

Last week, the ICC’s general manager cricket, Wasim Khan said that though there is constant review of the structure, the current feedback from members was that the league and one-off final was ‘continuing to work as it is’.

Notably, members have committed to the league and final for the next eight-year cycle.

20230603-220604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agar will get opportunities to be main spinner in white-ball matches:...

    Cricket Australia forced Cummins into ‘confession’ before handing him captaincy reins:...

    Dawid Malan terms England’s central contracts ‘slightly strange’ after being handed...

    Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand, could resume bowling by...