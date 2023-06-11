India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over the decision given by third umpire Richard Kettleborough on Cameron Green’s catch for dismissing Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship final, saying that he should have seen a little more of replays.

On the fourth day of the match, Gill fell when Scott Boland extracted an outside edge off his defensive prod, and the ball flew low to Green’s left at third slip. The tall all-rounder took out his left hand and took a one-handed screamer, with Kettleborough adjudging it as a clean catch after viewing multiple replays of it.

As soon as the ‘out’ decision was shown on the giant screen, Gill and India skipper Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken immediately, with the fans debating whether the batter was out or not, as well as if Green had avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching the ball.

“I just felt disappointed with (decision), not (seen) enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it.”

“It’s not about whether it was given out or not out, you need to have a proper and clear information about anything. It’s just not about the catch, it can be about anything. That was, that is something that I was a little disappointed with – the decision was made quite quickly,” said Rohit in the post-match press conference, after India lost by 209 runs.

Later, Gill took to social media and posted a couple of cryptic posts on Twitter and Instagram, including screen-grabs of Green’s catch and using ‘clapping’. ‘magnifying glass’ and ‘facepalm’ emojis.

“When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it’s a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing. And more camera angles should have been shown.”

“There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We’ve got more angles in IPL. We’ve got 10 different angles in IPL. I don’t know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with,” added Rohit.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins felt Green’s catch to take out Gill was a fair one. “I thought it was a fair catch. Green was an absolute screamer and obviously, we’re just players. We’re out on the field so we leave it in the umpire’s hands and personally, probably the best umpire in the world.”

“He knows the rule books, he’s seen every angle. I’d probably back his decision more so than emotional, passionate fans that are looking at a big screen from 100 meters away,” he concluded.

