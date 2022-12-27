Wuhan Three Towns beat Zhejiang FC 2-0 on Tuesday to stay atop the table of the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL), while eight-time winner Guangzhou FC will be relegated following a 4-1 loss to Changchun Yatai.

Goals from Nicolae Stanciu and Davidson moved Wuhan within one victory from securing their first CSL title as they top the standings with superior goal difference ahead of Shandong Taishan, reports Xinhua news agency.

After a goalless first half between Shanghai Shenhua and Henan Songshan Longmen, Henan broke the deadlock in the 58th minute through Wang Shangyuan’s penalty kick. Shanghai found an opportunity in the right flank in the 87th minute as Jiang Shenglong assisted He Longhai to level the game 1-1.

“Despite the absence of some key players, the team played very well. I am proud of them,” said Shanghai head coach Wu Jingui.

Changchun went ahead in the eighth minute when Wang Jinxian leveraged a corner kick from the left to find the net. Guangzhou FC equalized 17 minutes later thanks to Yan Dinghao’s curled shot.

But Changchun dominated the second half with Cheng Changcheng restoring Changchun’s lead with a volley and then forcing an own goal by Li Jiaheng. In the 78th minute, second-half substitute Fan Chao’s shot was denied by the goalkeeper, but Tan Long followed up to score and made it 4-1.

Elsewhere, Guangzhou City smashed Shenzhen FC 3-0, and Chengdu Rongcheng beat Wuhan Yangtze River 3-1.

Hebei FC, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, Meizhou Hakka and Beijing Guoan forfeited their games against Cangzhou Mighty Lions, Dalian Pro, Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Port, respectively.

