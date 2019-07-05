WWE’s Singh Brothers praise Varun Dhawan

Ottawa, July 6 (IANS) WWE famous players Singh Brothers have praised actor Varun Dhawan, saying he is going to be great in his upcoming film “Coolie No. 1” remake.

The Singh Brothers, who fight under the ring names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, created a fake award ceremony and presented Bollywood award to Varun.

“On set of our latest blockbuster Bollywood Project. And a special shoutout to a huge fan of WWE and Bollywood superstar himself, Varun,” the Singh Brothers tweeted.

Retweeting their post, Varun thanked the wrestlers for their gesture.

Varun wrote: “Hahaha…Thank you. I will try living up to this honour my boys.”

