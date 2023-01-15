Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Science Technology and Earth Sciences Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday jointly inaugurated the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top, during the 148th Foundation Day celebrations of India Meteorological Department.

The event was also attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, virtually, as Doppler Weather Radar Systems for their states were also inaugurated.

Addressing the event virtually, the Lt Governor congratulated the IMD for the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) with a range of 100 kms, which will help in detection of severe weather events & safe conduct of various pilgrimages, especially he Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The IMD is playing a significant role in protecting life and livelihood of the people from adverse weather and is registering remarkable progress in making J&K disaster proof, he said, adding that the system will go a long way in augmenting and helping the agriculture and allied sectors and tourism which are the mainstay of economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT receives heavy snowfall in winter and heavy rain in summer which makes it vulnerable to various kinds of natural disasters like cloud bursts, lightning, landslide, flash flood, flood and avalanches.

Keeping in view the vulnerability due to various kinds of extreme weather especially in a changing climate scenario, and to provide better and improved weather services for timely forecasts, the IMD had earlier installed two Doppler Weather Radars, one each in Jammu and Srinagar.

The recent one installed at Banihal Top will facilitate tourists and tourism industry, safe navigation of air crafts and help to detect severe weather events especially thunderstorm, heavy shower, hailstorm, heavy snowfall etc, he said.

