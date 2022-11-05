Microsoft has rolled out an update on Xbox Cloud Gaming that will provide a higher resolution and smoother streaming experience on Linux and ChromeOS devices for gamers who stream the game on browsers.

Since Steam Deck (handheld gaming computer) runs Linux, it also received the benefits of the update.

According to Windows Central, CohenJordan, who is an Xbox employee, shared the news on Reddit.

“We’ve just released a set of performance improvements on Xbox Cloud Gaming for gamers playing via a browser on Linux and ChromeOS devices. You can expect a higher resolution and smoother streaming experience,” CohenJordan wrote on Reddit.

“These changes also complete a long journey of upgrading our browser gaming experience to a different streaming technology. You should now have a more consistent experience in the browser, no matter what device you use,” he added.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on an increasing number of devices, including phones, tablets, PCs, and Xbox consoles, according to the report.

Last month, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella shared that more than 20 million people have streamed games using Xbox Cloud Gaming, double the 10 million figure from earlier this year.

At the company’s quarterly earnings call, Nadella said that subscriptions to PC Game Pass increased by 159 per cent over the previous year.

The company is transforming how games are distributed, played and seen through cloud gaming. The service has been used to stream games by more than 20 million users so far.

20221105-131605