Microsoft-owned gaming console brand Xbox has introduced a new voice reporting feature, which gives players the option to capture and report inappropriate in-game voice chats.

“Starting this week, we are releasing a new platform-wide voice reporting feature to Alpha and Alpha-skip Xbox Insiders,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“This feature equips Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players with the ability to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident that they believe violates our Community Standards and submit it as evidence to our Xbox Safety Team for review.”

The feature supports the broadest arena of in-game interactions between players across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat.

With the new feature, the company aims to make players feel comfortable jumping into any multiplayer chat.

The voice reporting feature will be available to console players in select English-language markets — US, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand — via the Xbox Insiders program.

“We are actively working toward supporting additional languages as we continue our investment in voice moderation,” the company said.

