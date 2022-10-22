With their second single ‘Mascara’, XG made a huge impact on the music scene, reaching number one on the iTunes song chart in 17 countries and territories and entering the Spotify ‘Viral50’ in 21 countries and territories.

Solo vocal performances by Chisa, Juria and Hinata were recently released, showcasing their exceptional vocal skills. These have received rave reviews from around the world.

Now, a new video from Hinata entitled ‘Welcome to My Party’ has been released. In this video, Hinata talks about her hometown, her hobbies and the type of music she likes to listen to.

The video is a must-see for XG fans, revealing a lot of previously unreleased information about the girls. It also includes footage of the girls as children as well as personal insights direct from the girls themselves.

The ‘Welcome to My Party’ video is expected to be released for each of the seven XG members.

For the uninitiated, XG is a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity.

The group’s name, “XG”, stands for “Xtraordinary Girls”. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world – from all walks of life.

