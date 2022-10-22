ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

XG releases personal profile of member Hinata

NewsWire
0
0

With their second single ‘Mascara’, XG made a huge impact on the music scene, reaching number one on the iTunes song chart in 17 countries and territories and entering the Spotify ‘Viral50’ in 21 countries and territories.

Solo vocal performances by Chisa, Juria and Hinata were recently released, showcasing their exceptional vocal skills. These have received rave reviews from around the world.

Now, a new video from Hinata entitled ‘Welcome to My Party’ has been released. In this video, Hinata talks about her hometown, her hobbies and the type of music she likes to listen to.

The video is a must-see for XG fans, revealing a lot of previously unreleased information about the girls. It also includes footage of the girls as children as well as personal insights direct from the girls themselves.

The ‘Welcome to My Party’ video is expected to be released for each of the seven XG members.

For the uninitiated, XG is a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

On March 18 2022, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity.

The group’s name, “XG”, stands for “Xtraordinary Girls”. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world – from all walks of life.

20221022-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Piya Valecha: Yet to get my due despite acting in popular...

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar pens heartfelt birthday wish for her make-up man

    Sanjay Dutt says his family loves living in Dubai

    Salman announces film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’ on completing...