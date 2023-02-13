ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

XG’s ‘Left Right’ music video contrasts space travel with 1970s visual themes

NewsWire
0
0

The music video of “Left Right”, the track from the third single of the Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired Japanese girl group XG, was released on Monday. The track features repeating synth loops and trap beats with a Hip-Hop/R&B vibe.

It makes for an addictive song with strong bass, sharp hi-hats fused with rap and vocals.

The theme of the music video is travelling through space to unexplored locations. The minimalist and stylish performance contrasts with the 1970s-1990s costumes and set.

Like their earlier track of “Shooting Star”, “Left Right” too has strong hip hop along with R&B vibes with the shared theme of “Trust URSELF & Be what U want to be (sic)”.

The group, which consists of seven members namely Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harveyare, stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world – from all walks of life.

20230213-165801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ fails to impress

    Mahatma Gandhi’s life to be captured in a web series by...

    Tamil actor Vijayakanth hospitalised, co-star Sarath Kumar says it is routine...

    ‘Asur’ star Ridhi Dogra to debut in Bollywood with ‘Lakadbaggha’