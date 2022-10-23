WORLD

Xi announces straight third term as China’s leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday announced his straight third term in power.

Xi was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee’s first plenary session, according to a communique, Xinhua news agency reported.

The session, presided over by Xi, was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members.

Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

Addressing media, Xi said, “China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China”.

His new top team includes former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang as the new premier, The BBC reported.

Thanking the CPC for placing trust in him, Xi claimed that the country has achieved its goal of establishing a “moderately prosperous society”.

