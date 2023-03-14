WORLD

Xi congratulates Poudel on assuming presidency of Nepal

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Ram Chandra Poudel on assuming office as the President of Nepal.

“China and Nepal are friendly neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, and since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955, their relations have maintained healthy and stable development, setting a good example of peaceful coexistence, friendship and mutual assistance between large and small countries,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In a message, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations, and is willing to work with Poudel to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, consolidate mutual political trust, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to constantly promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

Poudel, the newly-elected President of Nepal, has succeeded Bidya Devi Bhandri.

Poudel, 78, won the presidential vote on March 9.

20230314-200601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN mission urges Lebanon, Israel to resolve rifts through tripartite meetings

    Egypt’s FM, EU envoy discuss Israeli-Palestinian conditions

    UN-AU cooperation the best but faces challenges: UN chief

    Global markets plunge again as interest rate hikes fuel recession fears