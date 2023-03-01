WORLD

Xi holds talks with Belarusian President

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko here on Wednesday.

Xi had said in Samarkand in September last year that he and Lukashenko jointly announced upgrading bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, injecting strong impetus into bilateral cooperation in various fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

For China, this year marks the beginning of the full implementation of the guiding principles laid down at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. China’s high-quality development and modernisation process will bring new opportunities to other countries including Belarus, Xi said.

Hailing the unbreakable China-Belarus friendship, Xi stressed that the two sides should further enhance political mutual trust and remain each other’s good friends and partners.

He said China highly appreciates Belarus’s firm support for China’s justified position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and on human rights.

The two sides should firmly support each other’s choice of development path, support each other in safeguarding respective core interests, oppose external interference in internal affairs, and protect their sovereignty and political security, Xi said.

The two presidents agreed to expand economic and trade cooperation, do a good job in building the China-Belarus Industrial Park, and focus on the joint building of the Belt and Road to advance cooperation in connectivity projects such as the China-Europe Railway Express service.

20230301-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archaeologists find over 6,500-yr-old pearl bead in Qatar grave

    28 Pakistanis die after migrant ship capsizes off Italy

    India completes UNSC term turning spotlight on terrorism, reforms

    Samsung aims to build 11 more chip plants worth $200 bn...