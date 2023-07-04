Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bloc to work towards safeguarding “regional peace”.

Addressing a virtual SCO Summit hosted by India, Xi called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security.

He urged member states of the SCO to “follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust”, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese President spoke after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during his opening address, urged upon the SCO, not to hesitate from criticising countries promoting cross border terrorism, in an oblique reference to Pakistan, which is also participating in the Summit.

In his address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that sanctions have made Russia stronger and added that his country will stand up against all sanctions and provocations.

Russia has been facing sanctions globally since it’s war with Ukraine began in February 2022.

This was Putin’s first public appearance at an international forum since a coup attempt against the Kremlin by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, late last month.

