WORLD

Xi tells Kim Jong-un to bolster ‘strategic guidance’ over bilateral ties

NewsWire
0
0

Pyongyang’s state media on Saturday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the two nations should bolster “strategic guidance” over bilateral ties.

The remarks came as Kim received a message from Xi as the latter thanked the North Korean leader for congratulating him on his re-election as president of China, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In the message, Xi “attaches great importance to the relations between the two parties and two countries, expressing his willingness to accelerate the development of the socialist cause of the two countries and promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity by strengthening the strategic guidance” over the China-DPRK relations,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

China’s new ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, who began his official activities earlier this week, delivered the message to Kim Song-nam, international department director of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling party, according to the KCNA.

Wang’s arrival came amid speculation that the North will soon resume trade with China following years of its border closure over the Covid-19 pandemic.

20230408-100606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adelaide International 1: Sabalenka beats Noskova to claim 11th career title

    Residents urged to shelter after chemical leak in US plant

    Report about sending Iranian weapons to Russia ‘fake’: Russian embassy in...

    People shot at Wisconsin casino, gunman in custody