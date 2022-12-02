Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has clocked over 7 crore customers since its arrival 8 years ago, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry, especially in India, said the company. Over the last 8 years, it has transformed the Indian smartphone landscape by bringing in the latest innovations that have set outstanding industry standards, benchmarks and expectations among consumers.

Redmi launched the first Note back in 2014 with Redmi Note 4G and was one of the first brands to hand over the most affordable 4G smartphone in the hands of consumers. “Since then, the design and technology have moved on and with every Note, the series has not only evolved but grown big,” the company said in a statement.

“Xiaomi, with each new Redmi Note series, has focused on bringing upgrades that are truly a game changer in the segment. The most disruptive technology introduced in the Note series over the last 8 years is the camera,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

“It was the first one to introduce 48MP in the budget segment and 64MP in the market, evolving to 108MP in the mid-premium segment which was the leading MP count then,” he added.

“Redmi Note 6 Pro was the first Note phone from Xiaomi to come with a notched display. With the Redmi Note 10 series, the company introduced an all-new EVOL design language that brings a radical change in the overall design of Redmi devices with a focus on functionality and durability,” said the company. Redmi was the first brand to introduce an AMOLED display on a budget with the Redmi Note 10 series, to further enhance the consumer experience, and address the rising content consumption on smartphones.

With performance at the center, Redmi has spearheaded technology innovations and was one of the first brands to bring access to 4G and 5G technology. Back then, 4G smartphones in a similar range to Redmi Note cost a premium (more than Rs 20,000) but Redmi Note 4G was affordably priced at Rs 9,000. “With 5G expected roll-out, Redmi was one of the first brands to introduce this technology to the masses and make it available to consumers much before the final implementation,” said the company.

The true measure of success is the feedback that the company has received from its loving Fan community and the impact it has created on their lives. Starting with the first device launched in the range, Redmi Note 4 Series to the Redmi Note 11 Series now, fans and users have appreciated the top-of-the-line features and specifications, which have further helped scale newer heights in the market, according to the company. Consistent hardware and software upgrades have made it the most reliable choice. With some of the upgrades, the Redmi Note series was the first product to receive a MIUI update.

In addition to establishing the Redmi Note series as the most popular smartphone series, the brand has ensured its aftersales service accessibility by becoming ‘India’s Widest Smartphone Service Network’. This has helped consumers connect with Redmi India across 19500+ Pin Codes with a 2000+ Service Center Network.

In the past 8 years, it garnered close to 38,00,000+ ratings on its partner platforms, with the average rating being a consistent 4.5/5. As per a recent CMR ‘Insights on the Go’ Survey for October 2022, Redmi emerged as India’s top ‘Quality Smartphone Brand’ in Rs 7,000-Rs 35,000 segments.

