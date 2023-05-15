Xiaomi India on Monday announced a new mission, in partnership with global philanthropy network United Way India, to empower five villages in the Palghar district of Maharashtra by providing them with effortless access to sustainable energy.

The primary objective is to equip these villages with reliable, sustainable energy through Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV) infrastructure.

The initiative’s aim is to promote clean and renewable energy by setting up a sustainable solar grid system in villages, which in turn will provide a consistent and reliable electricity supply and enhance the quality of life for villagers, said Xiaomi India.

By providing access to reliable and affordable electricity, this intervention will enable multiple efforts such as zero wood/zero fossil fuel cooking, clean water, sustainable agriculture, and the fulfilment of SDG goals leading to net-zero energy communities for over 1,500 people.

“At Xiaomi, we strive to create a brighter future for all, and we’re proud to join hands with United Way India to turn that belief into a reality. Our solar electrification project is a step towards promoting green energy that is not only sustainable but also significantly reduces the impact on the environment,” said Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India.

“Through this partnership, we’re committed to promoting sustainable solutions that benefit both society and the environment, and ultimately, to eradicate energy poverty in Palghar district,” he added.

The initiative also aims to provide green energy to nearly 150 homes and enable the provision of daily basic needs such as lighting for the children to read, write, and learn and 24×7 access to clean drinking water.

“We are delighted that Xiaomi is supporting us in this journey towards a self-reliant India with these interventions that work around our integrated community impact model and not just help to offset carbon emissions and keep the environment clean but also help in upliftment of the rural communities,” said Jayanti Shukla, CEO, United Way India.

Furthermore, the solar infrastructure will become the platform for livelihood activities and income generation, enabling solar-powered cold storage, solar-powered tailoring and other income-generating activities.

20230515-154401