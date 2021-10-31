Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced its record-setting 10,000th Mi Home store in China.

According to GizmoChina, during the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series a few days back, Redmi’s GM and Xiaomi President Lu Weibing had hinted that the tech giant was gearing up to open its 10,000th Mi Home store in China before the end of October.

The 10,000th Mi Store has now been opened right on schedule, the report said.

The Mi Home store adopts a unique architectural design and is located in Shenzhen’s Happy Coast and covers an area of more than 600 square metres.

The tech giant will be giving the first 1,000 buyers at the new store the chance to pay an additional 1 yuan and get the Redmi Buds 3 alongside their purchases.

The company also hinted at plans to integrate the Mi Home store and after-sale service centre in the future in order to bring the after-sales services closer to fans.

Lu also hinted at the Redmi Note 11 series launch that the company has already expanded the number of its brick and mortar stores to cover over 2,200 counties.

This represents 80 per cent of the entire counties in China.

–IANS

vc/svn