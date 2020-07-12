Xiaomi patents smartphone with all-around screen, 108MP camera

Beijing, July 12 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new smartphone with an all-around screen like Mi Alpha with a single 108MP camera.

The patent was filed by Xiaomi in January but the documentation, as well as images, were only published recently, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of design, the main display flows over the edges of the device and even loops around to reach the back panel. On the back, there is a second display that starts just millimeters from where the front one ends.

There’s only one physical key (power button) and a secondary mic at the top, whereas the bottom houses the speaker, primary mic, and USB Type-C port.

Earlier, the company also patented a new dual-display smartphone with quad rear cameras set-up.

According to the patent, the primary display is like any other phone with ultra-slim bezels and earpiece up top. The secondary display on the new Xiaomi-patented phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing on the back.

