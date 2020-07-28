Xiaomi patents smartphone with slot for TWS wireless earbuds

Beijing, July 28 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new smartphone that shows a handset with built-in wireless earphones (TWS).

The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital and has been published on China’s patent office called CNIPA.

However, Xiaomi appears to have applied for the patent on January 19 this year.

The patent shows the smartphone will be capable of housing a pair of truly wireless earphones, similar to the compartment for ‘S Pen’ on Samsung Galaxy Note series.

According to the report, earphones will be connected via Bluetooth, and a noise-cancellation feature is also expected.

Recently, the company patented a new smartphone with an all-around screen like Mi Alpha with a single 108MP camera.

The patent was filed by Xiaomi in January but the documentation, as well as images were published recently.

In terms of design, the main display flows over the edges of the device and even loops around to reach the back panel.

On the back, there is a second display that starts just millimeters from where the front one ends.

