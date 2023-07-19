INDIA

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, ‘tested’ to withstand 3 days under water

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology brand Xiaomi has teased its latest smartwatch called Redmi Watch 3 Active that is all set to be unveiled at a grand event early next month.

While the latest Redmi smartwatch is expected to be a feature-rich product, the company appears to be pulling out all stops to make it a ‘perfect outdoor companion’ for the users, sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Xiaomi is reportedly putting the Redmi Watch 3 Active through several stringent tests, including submerging it under water for up to three days under water, according to sources.

More details are expected to be revealed at the August 1 launch event, for which the company has already sent the invitations.

In an earlier video uploaded by the company, Xiaomi fans were quick to spot an ‘unreleased smartwatch’, sported by Xiaomi’s President Murlikrishnan B.

and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Anuj Sharma, which many believe to be the new Redmi Watch 3 Active.

The leading technology brand will also be launching the latest successor to its popular Redmi number series — Redmi 12 — on August 1.

2023071941799

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yashwant Sinha arrives in Hyderabad to warm welcome by KCR

    Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since...

    Punjab CM to ask Gadkari to revise land relief of farmers

    80 kg of Ambergris seized in Bengaluru