Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Refreshing its budget Redmi series, Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 8 in India, starting at Rs 7,999. The Redmi 8 has been introduced in two configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

The company said in a statement that the first 50 lakh buyers will get the 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 7,999.

“Redmi 8 has been built for users looking for an uncompromising all-round experience, especially on the storage, RAM and camera fronts. Smartphones in this range usually offer a limited user experience,” Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The Redmi 8 features a 12MP Sony IMX363 dual camera set up, a 5000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port with up to 18W fast charging support along with ‘Aura Mirror’ finish and features a 6.2-inch high definition IPS LCD, the handset maker added.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The phone has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well as P2i splash-proof coating.

The user experience is further enhanced by wireless FM Radio, dual SIM with dual VoLTE capabilities. The Redmi 8 supports dual SIM usage with a dedicated microSD card slot (2+1 slot) further expanding the storage up to 256GB.

