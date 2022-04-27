ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Xochitl Gomez talks about her character America Chavez’s introduction to MCU!

NewsWire
0
4

Actress Xochitl Gomez, who is just 16 years old, is all set to play superhero America Chavez in Marvel’s upcoming film ‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’.

She loves how the makers have put America in a ‘Doctor Strange’ film because the character has the amazing ability to travel the multiverse.

Gomez feels like placing America in a Doctor Strange film works as a perfect introduction for the character in the MCU.

“I loved how they put America in a ‘Doctor Strange’ film because she 4 has this amazing ability to travel the Multiverse,” says Gomez.

“It doesn’t feel forced. It just works. I’m so happy that the writers were able to fit America’s story in just perfectly. And I love how young she is because we haven’t really seen that. It’s like we wouldn’t pick this combo, but it works so well. I think people are going to really like that.”

‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’ in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6.

The young actress got her first big break in 2019 when she was cast as Dawn Schafer on the teen dramedy series ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’. Her performance on Season 1 led to her being featured in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Up Next 2020 actors.

20220427-143045

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV...

    Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes splits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn

    Drake lauds ‘God’s Plan’ scholarship receiver for master’s degree

    Adam Levine flaunts fit body in shirtless workout session