‘Y’ category security for cops handling Moosewala murder case

Twelve officers from Delhi Police’s Special Cell who handled the murder case of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, have been allotted the ‘Y’ category security protection.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora approved security allocation for the 12 officers including Special Commissioner of Police H.G.S Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra and Rajeev Ranjan.

An armed police commando will be stationed round the clock with ACsP, Lalit Negi, Hridya Bhushan, Ved Prakash, Rahul Vikram and Inspectors, Sunil Kumar, Vikram Dahiya, Nishant Dahiya and Vinod Kumar, said an official.

Confirming the development, Suman Nalwa, the spokesperson of Delhi Police, said that the ‘Y’ category security will be deployed for 24 hours.

The move comes after associates of Harvinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based gangster-turned terrorist, had issued a threat to the Special Cell officers on social media.

