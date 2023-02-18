INDIASCI-TECH

Y56 5G with 50MP super night camera launched in India

Smartphone maker Vivo on Saturday launched its new “Y56 5G” smartphone which features a 50MP super night camera, in the country.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and is available for purchase at the official e-store and across all partner retail stores, the company said in a statement.

It comes in two colour variants– Orange Shimmer and Black Engine.

The new Y56 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

“Vivo Y56 5G is the first-ever 5G device in the Y-series to come under Rs 20,000 price segment. With Vivo Y56, we wish to reach out to an even larger audience and give them an opportunity to experience the latest technologies,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

For security, the phone features a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking.

The new deviceAsports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, and also features a 16MP front camera.

Moreover, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz.

It also comes with Ultra Game Mode that “promises to offer an indulgent sensory experience during Immersive gaming.”

“The all-new Y56 runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 Platform out of the box. The new Funtouch OS 13 operating system brings new personalisation options, security upgrades, and more easy-to-use features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience,” the company said.

