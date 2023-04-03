At least 50 packets containing five lakh Yaba tables worth crores of rupees was seized from a Mizoram-bound vehicle in Assam’s Silchar town on Monday, an official said, adding that two people were arrested in connection.

According to the police, the vehicle had entered Assam through the inter-state border in Cachar.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, police apprehended the vehicle.

The narcotics were peddled from Myanmar.

“At least 50 packets containing the Yaba tablets were recovered,” the officer said, adding that market value of the seized drugs is in crores.

Two persons were also arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

Lauding the police action, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Cachar police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused.

“Great work Assam Police. Keep it up.”

