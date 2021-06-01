Japanese two wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday cut the prices of two of its models that were earlier priced over Rs 1.5 lakh each.

According to Yamaha, it was forced to increase the prices earlier owing to an increase in input costs.

The company said its team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series and benefit is being passed on to the customers.

Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications, the company said.

According to the company the revised price for Yamaha FZ 25 is Rs 1,34,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Yamaha FZS 25 will now cost Rs 1,39,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

