Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Yami Gautam has been shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across various locations in Himachal Pradesh, and her social media posts reflect she is enjoying her outdoor stint in the scenic state. In a new selfie she shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, Yami poses with mountains in the background.

“This is what I woke up to,” captioned the actress along with the selfie where she smiles at the camera.

Yami has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs and videos from different picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh over the past month. The actress has expressed on social media that she enjoys the fresh air of the mountains and revealed how she often ditches her car for a walk down the hilly roads.

Bhoot Police has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The Pawan Kripalani directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

