Canindia News

Yami Gautam posts about her ‘filter-free’ mornings in the lap of Himachal

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Yami Gautam is currently enjoying time in the lap of nature while shooting her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Himachal Pradesh. She says she loves her no-filter mornings.

“Filter-free mornings, chai, winters & my beautiful Himachal #BhootPolice,” she tweeted with a picture of her, with lush green scenery and snow capped mountains in the background.

In the image, also shared on Instagram, she is stands by the balcony and smiling for the camera. She wears a maroon jacket with a sweater inside, and for Instagram she used the hashtag #nofilter. There is no make-up on her, and she and flaunts healthy skin in the image.

She also took to Instagram stories to share a picture and a short clip from their hotel, overlooking a valley. Sharing the clip, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.”

On October 31, it was shared that Yami, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor, has started shooting for “Bhoot Police”. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

“Here we begin,” she had written.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: “Let’s do this.”

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Neha Bhasin’s new song highlights cyber bullying

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rare video shows Pierce Brosnan paying tribute to late Bond Sean Connery

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Jacqueline Fernandez is all praise for Rohit Shetty

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Anupam Kher’s Twitter family expands to 18.1 million

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Disney series ‘The Right Stuff’ is about the US space programme and politics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Miss World Washington Shree Saini honored with Child Rights Champion Award

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

As Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber Gaurav, Madhavan requests Delhi Police to deliver justice

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Former Bigg Boss contestants slam Kavita Kaushik for ‘cheap’ comments on Eijaz Khan

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

You can’t be a lover boy without spreading love: Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with a video message on his birthday

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested