Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a monochrome picture on Wednesday, stating there is something about black and white tones that fascinates her.

Yami posted the monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen dressed in a shirt and a skirt. She is seen looking away from the camera and seems to be deep in thought.

“Something about black n white tones,” Yami captioned the post.

Yami has just wrapped up shooting for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”. The film co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

She will be seen in the upcoming film “Dasvi”.

–IANS

dc/vnc