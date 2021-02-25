Actress Yami Gautam began shooting for her upcoming film Dasvi on Thursday in Agra. Her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur had already stared shooting for the film earlier.

Yami plays a Harayanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language.

She posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: “My first day on the set of #dasvi playing #jyotideswal. Proud and honoured to play an IPS office. #jaihind.”

The actress has also been roped in for Faraar directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who earlier helmed Pink. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata’s film, A Thursday, which will mark her debut in the OTT space. Yami has three others projects in hand.

Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota, and the unit started shooting in Agra Central jail two days ago. The police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) had to be deployed for security cover to keep local crowds at bay.

The shoot is expected to take place in different parts of Agra.

