Actress Yami Gautam announced on Friday that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place on Friday. Yami shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

“‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” Yami said in an Instagram post.

The actress was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section from friends and fans alike.

Among Bollywood colleagues who greeted the actress were Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and Vikrant Massey.

On the work front, Yami has “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police” coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

