Yami Gautam ties up with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault

Actress Yami Gautam has joined hands with two NGOs — Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India) — to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation.

“Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault,” Yami said.

She elaborated that women’s safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.

“The need to work on these issues stems from the women’s safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there’s a long way to go still,” she said.

“My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life,” she added.

