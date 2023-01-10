ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yami would love to play her ‘favourite actress’ Madhubala in biopic

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar envisions doing a biopic of the iconic and her “favourite” actress Madhubala.

When asked whose biopic she would like to do, Yami said: “The most beautiful one would be Madhubala ji. I know that there are some films being announced, but it’s nothing to do with those announcements.”

She added: “I have always said this in my makeup room, because I used to watch her songs at night. So at night, I have this habit till date, of watching either some old songs or some old interviews.”

“It could be Madhubala ji’s to Smita ji’s interviews, and my God! How well-spoken they were. I wish again, one of those actors were still alive. There was so much more that was left to be seen and I wish she was here today, because she’s one of my most favourite actors.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, ‘OMG2’ and ‘Dhoom Dham’ among other unannounced projects.

