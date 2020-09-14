Yamraj dropped me home: Anurag Kashyap reacts to his death announcement by KRK

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took a dig at his own death news on Twitter recently. The tweet was shared by KRK Box Office – the verified twitter account of Kamaal R Khan’s entertainment website.

The filmmaker had the most epic comeback to the tweet that said: “#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!”

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले – अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

Anurag reacted to this and wrote: “Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole – abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now).”

Slamming KRK, who claims to be a self-appointed critic, Anurag Kashyap further wrote: “Tum film nahi banaoge aur befkuf/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won’t make a film and fools/devotees won’t get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind).