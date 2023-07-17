The Yamuna waters have breached the low flood level (495 ft) mark in Agra, rising to 495.80 ft.

Drains falling in the flooded river had backflow and left the Yamuna Kinara Road leading towards the Taj Mahal water-logged.

Official sources said that the water level showed an increasing trend because of 1,24,302 cusec water released from Gokul Barrage in Mathura where all seven gates had been opened.

The trend of 1,06,473 cusec water being received from Okhla Barrage is also now getting constant.

Chambal, another river passing through the rural area of Agra district was at 113.90 metres at Pinahat town in Uttar Pradesh. The alert level for Chambal is at 127 metres while the high flood level is at 137.60 m and the danger level is at 130 metres.

Vehicles moving on Yamuna Kinara Road in Agra had to negotiate water-logged patches as drains had backflow.

The Tajganj crematorium, where most of the dead in the city are bought for cremation, was also water-logged.

District magistrate of Agra, Navneet Chahal said: “We are on the alert with water level crossing low flood level in Yamuna. Divers and boatmen have been placed on duty and accessories like life Jackets have been distributed in low-lying areas where public announcement is being made, asking residents to remain alert.”

“The ghats on river Yamuna from Kailash Temple to Dusshera ghat near the Taj are barricaded to stop locals moving towards Yamuna because of curiosity about the flood,” he said.

