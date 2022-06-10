INDIA

Yamuna dried up as Haryana govt not releasing water: Delhi govt

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj has expressed deep concern over river Yamuna’s dipping water levels and urged the Haryana government to release Delhi’s share of water in the river to manage the water crisis in the national capital.

He claimed that Haryana has stopped releasing water from the river Yamuna which has reduced the water supply in Delhi by nearly 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

“The water level in the Wazirabad water treatment plant’s pond has dropped to the bare minimum. This minimum level is determined by measuring it from sea level. As of today, the water level in the Wazirabad barrage has dropped from the normal 674.5 feet to the lowest level of the year at 667.70 feet,” said Bhardwaj.

He added that it indicates that the water level is nearly eight feet below the surface.

“If you look at the Yamuna, you’ll notice that the depth of the water is only about half a foot, ranging from six inches to half a foot,” he said.

The drinking water problem in Delhi has aggravated over the last two days, Bharadwaj added.

According to the DJB, the water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 667 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

“As a result, water production in Delhi has been reduced by about 100 MGD, which represents a significant portion of the city’s water supply,” he said in a media briefing.

“In Delhi, there is a severe water shortage. In this scorching heat, the Haryana government should provide water on humanitarian grounds to quench the thirst of Delhiites. The Haryana government is being asked to provide water to the citizens of Delhi, as they are entitled to it,” he added.

“There’s a certain share of water Delhi is entitled to and they must ensure that people’s rights are not violated. If Haryana releases Yamuna’s water, Delhi will have sufficient water to use for sometime,” Bhardwaj added.

