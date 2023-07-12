INDIA

Yamuna river water level surpasses danger mark in Delhi, submerges stretch of Ring Road

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi on Wednesday now crossed 208 metres, which is three metres above the danger level, causing a stretch of the Ring Road to become submerged.

At the Old Railway Bridge, the water level was recorded at 208.05 meters.

The Central Water Commission had predicted a significant increase in the river’s water level by Wednesday night, but it crossed that level before the expected time. It had suggested that the water level would increase to 207.90 meters by the morning of July 13, but the level has already exceeded 208 meters.

The flyover connecting Chandgi Ram Akhara to Shahdara, through the Monastery Flyover, has been flooded with water from the Yamuna and the administration had been using sandbags to prevent the water from reaching the Ring Road, but now Yamuna water can be seen on the Ring Road near the Akhara.

The Delhi government has stated that they have set up 2,700 tents in their relief camps. Both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena have both urged people living in low-lying areas to move to safe places or to the relief camps.

