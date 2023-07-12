INDIA

Yamuna water level breaks 1978 record

The water level of the Yamuna reached 207.54 meters on Wednesday, more than two metres above the danger mark, breaking a record set in 1978, according to figures by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

In 1978, the water level had reached 207.49 meters.

Overflowing water has reached the Ring Road near North Delhi’s Chandigarh Akhara.

Authorities are using sand-filled sacks to prevent the water from reaching the Ring Road.

At about 11 a.m, the water level had reached 207.48 meters, after which it quickly increased to 207.55 meters.

A cow shelter near Kashmere Gate was totally inundated.

According to the CWC The danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials are also helping in rescue operations.

In Mandali area, they used to a boat to evacuate trapped people.

“Rescue operations at Yamuna Hhadar, people being convinced to evacuate but for them milch property gets priority even at the sake of threat to life and liberty. Delhi Police at ps Mandawali with District Administration,” IPS Chhaya Sharma tweeted.

Delhi Police have imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas.

