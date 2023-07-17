INDIA

Yamuna water level increases to 205.80 meters

NewsWire
0
0

The water level of the Yamuna river increased slightly to 205.80 meters on Monday.

At around 5 a.m, the water level was recorded at 205.45 meters.

“At 7 a.m, it was 205.48 meters; at 8 a.m, it was 205.50 meters; at 9 a.m, it reached 205.58 meters. Later, it was recorded at 205.70 meters at 10 a.m., which further increased to 205.76 meters at 11 a.m. Currently, the water level is recorded at 205.80 meters,” a Delhi government official said.

PWD Minister Atishi said that the water level had increased due to heavy rainfall that occurred in Haryana on Sunday.

“Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is increasing slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark,” Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO, and the Ring Road are still flooded, and the situation will take time to improve, according to officials.

The four districts of the capital — North, South East, North East, and Central — have been badly affected as many areas remain inundated.

On Sunday evening, the city witnessed another spell of heavy rain, which created fresh troubles for the residents.

By Sunday, the Delhi government claimed that 26,401 had been rescued, out of which 21,504 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13.

As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads flooded.

2023071740516

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their ‘Ken-ergy’ to...

    Ankit Gupta: Music is like a time machine that can ‘transport’...

    New record by MP-skydiver duo by dropping from 5,200 ft

    Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode