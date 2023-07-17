The water level of the Yamuna river increased slightly to 205.80 meters on Monday.

At around 5 a.m, the water level was recorded at 205.45 meters.

“At 7 a.m, it was 205.48 meters; at 8 a.m, it was 205.50 meters; at 9 a.m, it reached 205.58 meters. Later, it was recorded at 205.70 meters at 10 a.m., which further increased to 205.76 meters at 11 a.m. Currently, the water level is recorded at 205.80 meters,” a Delhi government official said.

PWD Minister Atishi said that the water level had increased due to heavy rainfall that occurred in Haryana on Sunday.

“Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is increasing slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark,” Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO, and the Ring Road are still flooded, and the situation will take time to improve, according to officials.

The four districts of the capital — North, South East, North East, and Central — have been badly affected as many areas remain inundated.

On Sunday evening, the city witnessed another spell of heavy rain, which created fresh troubles for the residents.

By Sunday, the Delhi government claimed that 26,401 had been rescued, out of which 21,504 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13.

As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads flooded.

