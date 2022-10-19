SPORTSTENNIS

Yang Zhaoxuan, Xu Yifan qualify in doubles for 2022 WTA Finals

NewsWire
0
0

The WTA on Wednesday announced the doubles team of Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, becoming the sixth doubles team to secure their place for the season-ending finale in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Chinese pairing will join reigning champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, along with Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals, which is being held at the Dickies Arena from October 31 to November 7.

Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan and will be making their debut as a team at the WTA Finals, however, Xu is no stranger to the season-ending finale. She appeared three times before with Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Yang and Xu have won two titles this season, both coming on American soil, at the WTA 1000 Paribas Open in Indian Wells and WTA 500 Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.

The team, who first started playing together at the beginning of the 2021 season, reached three additional semifinals all at WTA 500 level, at the Sydney Tennis Classic, Dubai Tennis Championships and the International Eastbourne. Yang also enjoyed posting a new career-high ranking in doubles in 2022, reaching No.14 on Aug. 8, while Xu is a former Top 10 player.

The final two qualification places in doubles will be secured this week at the Guadalajara Open Akron, with the teams of Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, and Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia all fighting to secure their spot.

20221019-215405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Western & Southern Open: Kichenok, Ostapenko clinch women’s doubles title

    Amrinder and I push each other for goalkeeper’s spot: Sandhu

    Pietersen passes verdict on Archer, says difficult to imagine him playing...

    AFC Champions League: Al Wahda beat FC Goa 2-0