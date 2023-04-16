Veteran Yan Xiangchuang struck twice in Dalian Pro’s 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Nantong Zhiyun as the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) season opened.

36-year-old Yan put Dalian ahead four minutes into the game, and added his second just three minutes later, reports Xinhua.

Romario Balde pulled one back in the 26th minute for Nantong, who failed to pose any threat for the rest of the match.

Defending champion Wuhan Three Towns suffered a sluggish start with a 2-0 loss at home to Shanghai Port.

Shanghai took the lead from a well-worked opportunity in the 63rd minute as Wu Lei passed into the box and Paulinho netted from close range.

Paulinho then timed his run perfectly in the 79th minute to meet another cross from Wu, slotting into the net to extend Shanghai’s advantage.

Elsewhere, Changchun Yatai beat Zhejiang FC 2-0, while Beijing Guoan was held 1-1 at home by Meizhou Hakka.

The remaining games of the CSL’s first matchday will be held on Sunday.

