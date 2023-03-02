COMMUNITY

Yard waste collection in Peel Region begins March 6

Sabrina
Yard waste collection begins next week in Peel Region.

Starting March 6, Brampton and Mississauga will receive weekly yard waste collection, while urban areas in the Town of Caledon receiving bi-weekly yard waste collection. Rural areas of Caledon will have yard waste picked up on designated Fridays.

Residents should check their collection calendar to find their pickup day or sign up to receive free weekly waste collection reminders at peelregion.ca/waste/reminders.

Yard waste must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day. Put yard waste at the curb in kraft yard waste bags (plastic bags not accepted), or containers that are clearly labelled “yard waste” by marker or sticker.

Peel Region no longer accepts grass clippings at the curb or at Community Recycling Centres.

