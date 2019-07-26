Yaseer Desai lends his voice for a musical web series

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Budding Bollywood playback Yaseer Desai has been roped in to lend his voice for a musical web series spanning seven episodes. Each episode will revolve around different songs, which is the USP of the project.

“It is something new that I have done,” said Yasser, who is known for hits including “Pallo latke”, “Jogi”, “Naino ne bandhi” and “Monobina”.

The yet-untitled musical web show is expected to release on a popular OTT platform soon.

–IANS

