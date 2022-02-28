Yash Bhatia: I enjoyed acting on OTT as it has more freedom

Actor Yash Bhatia, who was last seen in ‘Damaged 3’, feels the web show has been a learning experience for him.

He says: “As an actor I grow and learn something significant from each and every project I act for. But ‘Damaged 3’ has been a great learning experience. The show has not only bought me in limelight but has also helped me to prove myself as an actor. My audience loved my acting and appreciated me a lot on social media. Not only this but I got to learn a lot from such an amazing team and talented actors.”

Yash, also known for featuring in television shows like ‘Bepanaah’ and ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’, says he doesn’t want to limit himself as an actor.

He adds: “I am currently reading a script for a Punjabi film that is set up in Himachal. After TV and OTT, I wish to do films. In TVC I got the chance to work with many Bollywood celebrities like Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Varun Dhawan.”

“As an actor who wants to portray different shades of roles, I would love to explore myself in roles like Ranbir essayed in ‘Barfi’ and ‘Rockstar’. Apart from that I enjoy acting on any screen. But I enjoyed acting for digital as the best part of OTT is it has more freedom.”

