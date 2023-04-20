ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yash Chopra’s widow Pamela Yash Chopra passes away at 85

NewsWire
0
0

Pamela Chopra, widow of the Czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today. She was 85.

She was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, an industry source said.

Pamela is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela Singh – a cousin of the renowned actress Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B. R. Chopra.

Yash Chopra, a multiple National Award winner and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to Dengue.

20230420-123005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh to feature in comedy series ‘Runaway Lugaai’

    Neetu Chandra: Must include Maithili in Bihar school curriculum

    Amazon lines up five short films for first-ever Mini Movie Festival

    Taapsee Pannu reveals real reason she did ‘Rashmi Rocket’